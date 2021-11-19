Three Rivers reports significant increase in COVID cases, reports four new deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department reported that it has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

In a Thursday press release, the department stated that it had seen a “significant” increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations during the last four weeks.

“Please stay home if you are sick, consider wearing a mask if you are going to be in crowded places and consider getting a COVID-19 vaccination,” Terra Uhing, executive director, said in the release. “COVID-19 is still here, and with the holidays coming up, it is more important now more than ever to not overwhelm our hospital systems.”

Three Rivers also announced that it had seen four new COVID-related deaths in its jurisdiction, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties. This brings the district’s total death count to 155.

Thee Rivers is offering vaccines, boosters and doses for children ages 5-11 at their clinics, which include:

Noon to 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Three Rivers office at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont;

8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Fremont Public Schools Administration Building’s Lenihan Gym at 10th and Broad streets in Fremont;

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Sun Mart Foods at 1036 N. Chestnut Street in Wahoo; and

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the Wahoo Senior Center at 235 E. Fourth St. in Wahoo.

Anyone who is 18 years and older and received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine should receive a booster of any available vaccine at least two months after their initial dose.

Those who are 65 years and older and received the Pfizer or Modera vaccines should get a booster dose at least six months since their second dose. Booster shots should also be given to those 18 years and older and:

Live in long-term care settings;

Have underlying medical conditions; or

Live or work in high-risk occupational settings.

If someone is homebound or requires special accommodations and wishes to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine ,they can contact Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

Additionally, those who are in need of resources such as access to food, assistance, rent or other needs or know someone who is can reach out to Three Rivers’ Community Health Worker Evelyn Martinez at 402-704-2255.

More information on COVID-19 and updates on cases and vaccines can be found by visiting threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates, calling 402-727-5396 or emailing info@3rphd.org.