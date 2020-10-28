Three Rivers reports three COVID-19 deaths, moves Dodge, Saunders to high category

Three Rivers Public Health Department moved its COVID-19 risk dials for Dodge County, Saunders County and its jurisdiction back to high and reported three new deaths this week.

The reported deaths related to COVID-19 are a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. All three were from Dodge County and had underlying health conditions.

“COVID-19 is continuing to spread in Nebraska, and we need everyone to take precautions as we transition into cold and flu season,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release. “We need everyone to avoid the three C’s — crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.”

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Dodge County and the jurisdiction were previously moved from the moderate category to high on Aug. 19, with Saunders County moving up the next week.