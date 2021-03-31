Three Rivers risk dial drops following decrease in community spread

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial decreased this week due to an decrease in community spread, according to a Wednesday press release.
Washington County’s risk dial increased from 2.29 the previous week to 2.43. Dodge County saw its risk dial remain the same at 2.14, while Saunders County saw its risk dial decrease from 2.29 to 2.14.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
All four dials are still in the high region.
The main factors considered in the risk dials include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the ventilators being utilized and the percentage available of adult ICU beds.
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
This is the first week the COVID-19 vaccine has been opened to include individuals ages 18 years and older. To this point, 3RPHD and its community partners have administered 28,110 COVID-19 doses within the health district.
“Lastly, we have pharmacies that are part of the federal pharmacy program within our health jurisdiction that are administering doses as well and they include: Fremont Walmart, Fremont Hy-Vee, Medicine Man Pharmacy in North Bend, Blair Walmart, and Ashland Pharmacy,” said Terra Uhing, Executive Director of 3RPHD. “ Please know that you can schedule appointments there as well.”