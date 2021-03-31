Three Rivers risk dial drops following decrease in community spread

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial decreased this week due to an decrease in community spread, according to a Wednesday press release.

Washington County’s risk dial increased from 2.29 the previous week to 2.43. Dodge County saw its risk dial remain the same at 2.14, while Saunders County saw its risk dial decrease from 2.29 to 2.14.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

All four dials are still in the high region.

The main factors considered in the risk dials include: