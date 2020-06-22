Three Rivers says COVID-19 cases on downtrend, but warn of second wave

Even with other states reporting more cases, Uhing said she believes Nebraska is still in the first wave, with the second still to come.

“As we continue to open things up, if we see more cases, because we have more testing, I would expect more cases,” she said.

As businesses and other locations begin to open up, Uhing said the department is still working on retraining people with a cautious mindset with the virus.

“We tell them in our stair-step fashion, we just want to ensure that we have the medical capacity if there would be a surge,” she said. “And so far in working, we haven’t had any issues there, and we’ve been able to handle the COVID cases, for the most part, that we’ve had across the state.”

Along with practicing social distancing and proper hygiene, Uhing said people should get information from reputable sources and not feel pressured to go out and about with the reopenings.

“If you’re sick, we want you to stay home. If you’ve been around people that are sick, we want you to stay home,” she said. “But help us to continue to open things up, slowly but surely, while just ensuring that we’re able to make sure that we have enough capacity in our hospitals if we need to use them.”