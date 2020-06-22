Three Rivers says COVID-19 cases on downtrend, but warn of second wave

While the number of cases in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties has seen a downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases, the Three Rivers Public Health Department says residents should prepare for a second wave.
“What we can do to help get ready for that second wave is to try to physically distance and wash our hands and make sure that we’re staying home when we’re sick, Executive Director Terra Uhing said. “So it’s really all of the information that you’ve been hearing over the past three months, but we’re seeing the opportunity to really dive in with the data from our cases and also try to get more people tested.”
In the Three Rivers jurisdiction, 6,485 tests have taken place. Out of the 763 total cases in the three counties, Dodge County has seen 655, or 85.8% of the cases.
Uhing said this number is larger than Washington and Saunders, which total together just over 100, due to the county’s large size.
“There’s also been some more targeted testing there due to some of our places that we were testing,” she said.
Within the jurisdiction, 42 individuals have been hospitalized and 13 people have died. The jurisdiction’s biggest age range is between 30 and 39, followed by 40 to 49. Out of the total cases, 52% have been male, while 48% have been female.
“A lot of the cases that we have seen, we’ve definitely seen some trends, but we’ve seen a lot of household contacts of other positive cases, and that’s really what we’re looking at or what we see there,” Uhing said. “It’s definitely, definitely interesting, and we’re just continuing to do our best. The contact tracing is absolutely key.”
Uhing said the health department has seen the number of cases decline over the last week-and-a-half. The positivity rate on June 14 was 6.9%, compared to 18.4% on May 24.
“I believe that we’re obviously on the trend down, and we have more testing out there though than we’ve ever had,” Uhing said.
Last week, the state of Nebraska conducted more than 18,000 tests for the virus through TestNebraska. One of these testing stations was set up at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, located in Washington County.
“We’re in the process right now of getting a TestNebraska location set up in Saunders County, and then we’re also looking at doing that in Dodge County,” Uhing said. “So we’re excited about that.”
The health department has also had some help from the Nebraska Army National Guard with testing as well, Uhing said.
“They were out today testing, and they’ll be out again tomorrow at Christensen Field,” she said. “But we’re really working on trying to transition to local health care providers or hospitals being able to provide those services, and I’m really excited about that.”
Even with other states reporting more cases, Uhing said she believes Nebraska is still in the first wave, with the second still to come.
“As we continue to open things up, if we see more cases, because we have more testing, I would expect more cases,” she said.
As businesses and other locations begin to open up, Uhing said the department is still working on retraining people with a cautious mindset with the virus.
“We tell them in our stair-step fashion, we just want to ensure that we have the medical capacity if there would be a surge,” she said. “And so far in working, we haven’t had any issues there, and we’ve been able to handle the COVID cases, for the most part, that we’ve had across the state.”
Along with practicing social distancing and proper hygiene, Uhing said people should get information from reputable sources and not feel pressured to go out and about with the reopenings.
“If you’re sick, we want you to stay home. If you’ve been around people that are sick, we want you to stay home,” she said. “But help us to continue to open things up, slowly but surely, while just ensuring that we’re able to make sure that we have enough capacity in our hospitals if we need to use them.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.