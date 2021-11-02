Three Rivers, school district prepares for child vaccine rollout

With COVID-19 vaccinations on the horizon for children, public health and school officials are looking ahead.

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced the authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are required to sign off before shots can be distributed.

But as approval grows closer, hospitals and health departments are starting the task of partnering and preparing for the release.

“So we actually are starting to partner with many of our schools,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Health Department. “We are also partnering with many other organizations and businesses that can help like pediatric clinics.”

Uhing talked about current vaccination practices.

“We already have been vaccinating children 12 and up, and we are going to deploy this next vaccine in a similar fashion,” Uhing said. “We are going to also try implementing afterschool clinics and other partnerships to expand it to more parents that want to get their kids vaccinated.”

The effect of the CDC signing off on the vaccine does not make an immediate ripple though.

“Our standing boards will have to be updated, even after CDC approved. A lot more approval and sign offs need to happen before we can even start, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all,” Uhing said.

Uhing says that the CDC sign off will come in the following days, with the implementation and beginning of vaccine distribution starting at the end of this week, into the beginning of the next.

“We have no plans right now, but we are ready,” said Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of elementary operations at Fremont Public Schools. “We have no specific plans in place at this moment, but we believe once approvals start to happen we will have more concrete details available.”

Eairleywine talked about cooperation.

“We are ready to work with Three Rivers in any way we can. We want to help families that want their children vaccinated. At this exact moment though we have no details, but we have a feeling that will change in the days to come,” Eairleywine said.

A special advisory panel for the CDC is expected to meet on Tuesday, which will not only give their approval, but put forth recommendations for the administration of the vaccine to young children.

If you require special accommodations or are homebound and want to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, please contact Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

Also, if you or someone you know are in need of resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, please reach out to Three Rivers Community Health Worker, Evelyn Martinez, at 402-704-2255.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0