Three Rivers sees rise in risk dial for Washington, Saunders counties

Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial for the jurisdiction remained the same this week, while risk dials in Washington and Saunders counties rose.

The jurisdiction’s risk dial remained at 2.05 for a second consecutive week, sitting on the edge of the moderate and high region. Washington County saw its risk dial jump from 1.90 to 2.05, while Saunders County saw its risk dial rise from 2.20 to 2.35.

Saunders County remains in the high region.

Dodge County’s risk dial remained the same this week, holding steady at 2.05.

Three Rivers also reported one new COVID-19-related death with a Washington County woman in her 90s. In total, 124 have died related to COVID-19 in the Three Rivers jurisdiction.

The risk dials, which debuted in mid-July 2020, are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.