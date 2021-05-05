Three Rivers sees rise in risk dial for Washington, Saunders counties

Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial for the jurisdiction remained the same this week, while risk dials in Washington and Saunders counties rose.
The jurisdiction’s risk dial remained at 2.05 for a second consecutive week, sitting on the edge of the moderate and high region. Washington County saw its risk dial jump from 1.90 to 2.05, while Saunders County saw its risk dial rise from 2.20 to 2.35.
Saunders County remains in the high region.
Dodge County’s risk dial remained the same this week, holding steady at 2.05.
Three Rivers also reported one new COVID-19-related death with a Washington County woman in her 90s. In total, 124 have died related to COVID-19 in the Three Rivers jurisdiction.
The risk dials, which debuted in mid-July 2020, are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.
The dials are color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
“Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, Scribner Drugstore and Three Rivers (3RPHD) continue to vaccinate individuals 16 years of age and older,” Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a Wednesday press release. “To date, 3RPHD and partners have administered 45,279 COVID-19 vaccine doses within the health district. If you have not gotten your shot and are able, please do so. Details regarding COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics have been posted to our social media and website.”
The health department also announced two new variant cases in Washington County, both of which were diagnosed as the United Kingdom B.1.1.7 variant.
In total, 14 cases of the UK variant have been discovered within the health department’s jurisdiction.