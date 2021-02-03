Three Rivers sees slight decrease in COVID-19 risk dial across jurisdiction

Almost all of the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 community risk dials decreased this week.
The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, decreased from 2.71 to 2.57 for the jurisdiction, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.
The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Dodge County’s risk dial remained the same at 2.57 this week. Saunders County’s went from 2.71 to 2.57 while Washington County’s went from 2.86 to 2.57.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 223 COVID-19 cases in the Three Rivers jurisdiction in the past seven days, and 459 cases in the past 14 days.
There are 193 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the OMHHC. Twenty of those patients are on ventilators.
3RPHD and Ashland Pharmacy provided 616 doses to individuals 65 and older last week. To date, the health department has administered 1,528 doses.
“We are excited to announce that 3RPHD has received an additional 200 doses of vaccine this week. This increased our weekly doses this week from 900 to 1,100,” said Terra Uhing, Executive Director at Three Rivers Public Health Department in a press release. “The increase in weekly doses has allowed us to provide an additional 100 doses to Methodist Fremont Health, 50 additional doses to Saunders Medical Center, and 50 additional doses to Memorial Community Hospital. We are also excited to announce our partnership with Scribner Pharmacy, who will be receiving 20 doses per week. We are so grateful to our partners, as we could not serve our communities without them.”
3RPHD also announced that a Washington County woman and Dodge County man, both in their 70s, have died related to COVID-19.
The two deaths brings the jurisdiction's total to 104.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.