Three Rivers sees slight decrease in COVID-19 risk dial across jurisdiction

Almost all of the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 community risk dials decreased this week.

The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, decreased from 2.71 to 2.57 for the jurisdiction, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.

The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Dodge County’s risk dial remained the same at 2.57 this week. Saunders County’s went from 2.71 to 2.57 while Washington County’s went from 2.86 to 2.57.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 223 COVID-19 cases in the Three Rivers jurisdiction in the past seven days, and 459 cases in the past 14 days.

There are 193 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the OMHHC. Twenty of those patients are on ventilators.

3RPHD and Ashland Pharmacy provided 616 doses to individuals 65 and older last week. To date, the health department has administered 1,528 doses.