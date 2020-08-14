Three Rivers to provide free mosquito dunks in drive-thru event

Roberts said mosquito dunks are meant for items like birdbaths, kiddie pools or other areas around a property that have sitting water.

“A typical dunk would last about a month, depending on how large the surface area of the water is or the item that you’re putting the dunk in,” she said. “So it’s meant for kind of small things around your property, not meant for a lake or a larger body of water.”

With the event next Thursday, Roberts said Three Rivers will have a tent out in its parking lot that people can drive up to. Those receiving a dunk package will need to provide identification showing that they live in one of the three counties.

“We’ll also have some mosquito wipes available, so they can grab a handful of wipes as well, and that’s it,” Roberts said. “They just let us know what county they’re from, get their item and then they’re on their way.”

Participants are asked to wear a mask while receiving a dunk. If someone is unable to make it to the event, Roberts said Three Rivers will still have dunks available at their building for pickup.