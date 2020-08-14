Three Rivers to provide free mosquito dunks in drive-thru event

The Three Rivers Public Health Department will be providing free mosquito dunks for residents of its jurisdiction at a drive-thru event next week.
Residents of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties can drive up to the department at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. to pick up a package of four dunks.
Amy Roberts, the disease surveillance coordinator for Three Rivers, said the department usually has dunks at its building for residents to come and pick up as needed.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were trying to think of a creative way to still allow people to have access to dunks, but then also have not as many people coming in physically to our health department for the protection of our staff,” she said. “So we thought that a drive-thru event would allow people to still have access to dunks, but in a way that was quick-access and would minimize exposure risks for everyone.”
A mosquito dunk is a non-toxic method of killing mosquitoes in water that uses bacillus thuringiensis israelensis as an active ingredient. When placed in water, the dunk dissolves and releases the ingredient to kill mosquito larvae.
“So it’s a way to prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your property or around your home, the goal being to reduce the mosquitoes that could be there and could then potentially infect you with West Nile virus,” Roberts said.
Roberts said mosquito dunks are meant for items like birdbaths, kiddie pools or other areas around a property that have sitting water.
“A typical dunk would last about a month, depending on how large the surface area of the water is or the item that you’re putting the dunk in,” she said. “So it’s meant for kind of small things around your property, not meant for a lake or a larger body of water.”
With the event next Thursday, Roberts said Three Rivers will have a tent out in its parking lot that people can drive up to. Those receiving a dunk package will need to provide identification showing that they live in one of the three counties.
“We’ll also have some mosquito wipes available, so they can grab a handful of wipes as well, and that’s it,” Roberts said. “They just let us know what county they’re from, get their item and then they’re on their way.”
Participants are asked to wear a mask while receiving a dunk. If someone is unable to make it to the event, Roberts said Three Rivers will still have dunks available at their building for pickup.
“We’re just trying to look for a way to allow people to get it, but in a safe way that doesn’t require a lot of time in our building or exposure in our building,” she said. “So they still can come in during our normal business hours and get one, but this is just a good option for people to be safe and have less exposure in our building or to our staff and vice versa.”
With mosquitoes having the ability to carry and spread disease, Roberts said mosquito dunks are essential for properties with sitting water to have.
“West Nile virus is an issue in Nebraska, so we want to give our community members a tool to prevent mosquitoes from breeding around their home, which then helps reduce their risk of being bitten by a mosquito that might be able to transmit West Nile,” she said. “So this is our way of trying to help with community mosquito control and help protect our community from West Nile virus.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.