Three Rivers, TotalWellness offering new Fremont COVID-19 testing site

According to the release, Three Rivers launched the new testing site due to an increase in reported COVID-19 cases primarily due to the Delta variant. The department has 164 confirmed cases in the past seven days within its jurisdiction.

“We are very thankful for our hospital partnerships and our healthcare heroes and as we continue through the pandemic it became apparent that we needed additional COVID-19 testing, so we brought that back into Fremont,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release.

TotalWellness President Alan Kohll told the Fremont Tribune that the wellness company previously provided staffing to Test Nebraska, which ended at the end of July.

“Now we’re left with some testing voids, especially outside the large metropolitan areas,” he said. “So we’re working with some parts of Nebraska to get something set up as well and southwest Nebraska, too, where there’s some areas where they don’t have testing capacity or even things set up to make it streamlined.”

TotalWellness’ chief medical officer is Thomas Safranek, who previously served as the state epidemiologist for 30 years.