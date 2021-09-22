Three Rivers, TotalWellness offering new Fremont COVID-19 testing site

Three Rivers Public Health Department and Omaha company TotalWellness will launch a new COVID-19 testing location this week.
The free testing, located at First State Bank and Trust at 210 E. Military Ave., will take place 8-11 a.m. Wednesday and 3-6 p.m. Friday this week, as well as next week.
The drive-thru site will provide COVID-19 antigen tests for those who are symptomatic and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Participants will remain in their car and must wear a mask while waiting.
Each test will take approximately five minutes and will include a nasal swab inserted 1 inch into the nose. Results will be available and sent via text and email within a few hours of testing.
Those interested in getting tested can register at totalwellnesshealth.com/private/3rphd or at the site if online access is not available.
After an appointment is scheduled online, participants must complete a consent form and are asked to print it out to bring to the testing site.
“Testing is clearly an important tool in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and Methodist Fremont Health applauds Three Rivers Health Department for its leadership in increasing the availability of testing in Fremont and Dodge County,” MFH President and CEO Brett Richmond said in a press release.
According to the release, Three Rivers launched the new testing site due to an increase in reported COVID-19 cases primarily due to the Delta variant. The department has 164 confirmed cases in the past seven days within its jurisdiction.
“We are very thankful for our hospital partnerships and our healthcare heroes and as we continue through the pandemic it became apparent that we needed additional COVID-19 testing, so we brought that back into Fremont,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release.
TotalWellness President Alan Kohll told the Fremont Tribune that the wellness company previously provided staffing to Test Nebraska, which ended at the end of July.
“Now we’re left with some testing voids, especially outside the large metropolitan areas,” he said. “So we’re working with some parts of Nebraska to get something set up as well and southwest Nebraska, too, where there’s some areas where they don’t have testing capacity or even things set up to make it streamlined.”
TotalWellness’ chief medical officer is Thomas Safranek, who previously served as the state epidemiologist for 30 years.
“He had connections with Three Rivers and made the introduction of us to them,” Kohll said. “And we got a call last week about how they need to meet the demand there and meet the needs of the community and to help provide some services up there as a partnership.”
Kohl said TotalWellness will determine future testing dates after seeing the demand for the site during the next two weeks.
“We’re providing the staff and the testing supplies and equipment, and we also utilize a software application that drives the whole process that we developed initially in a partnership with Douglas County Health Department,” he said.
For more information on COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit threeriverspublichealth.org.
“We just appreciate the opportunity to partner with health departments in our own state and see that we can help out in any way that we can,” Kohl said. “… If they need help in small ways or big ways, we want to help.”