Three Ukrainian foreign exchange students speak at event

Liana Sendetska was scared.

Russians were invading Ukraine and she couldn’t reach her parents.

Sendetska is from Kramatorsk in the eastern part of Ukraine. She’s been attending Fremont High School as a foreign exchange student set to graduate in May.

Earlier this year, Sendetska knew an invasion of her country was possible.

“I was concerned, but nobody believed it would actually happen,” she said. “It seemed crazy for a country to invade another country without a reason.”

But on the morning of Feb. 24, the Russians began bombing Ukrainian homes where civilians had been sleeping.

Sendetska was on her phone at about 9 that night, when she learned of the invasion.

“I started panicking, because I couldn’t get to my family. They didn’t pick up the phone,” she said.

****

Two months later, Sendetska was sharing her experiences at Fremont Church of the Nazarene, along with two other Ukrainian foreign exchange students, Oksana Yaremenko and Davyd Samoilenko.

The students were part of the Interfaith Prayer for Ukraine service on Sunday night. Almost 90 people attended the event during which $1,000 was raised for Save the Children, a humanitarian organization providing lifesaving food and supplies in Ukraine.

****

Sendetska said she was able to reach her parents about 30 minutes after she started calling them.

Her mother is glad she’s in the United States, but Sendetska deals with the emotions of being away from her war-torn country.

“Sometimes, I feel guilty for having a good time here and being so warm and safe and having food,” she told the Tribune. “I understand that it’s not my fault, but I cannot help it.”

Sendetska was supposed to leave Nebraska on May 11, but now it’s impossible, she said. It could be June before she’s able to leave.

While some might want her to stay in Nebraska, Sendetska wants to go back to her family members, who are now in Poland.

Sendetska also said her house in Ukraine is intact, but her city is in danger of being heavily bombed.

“I don’t know if it’s going to stand or what’s going to happen next,” she said.

The hardest part has been not knowing what will happen to her family and friends.

“I’m fearful every day, because you cannot really do anything about it,” she said.

Sendetska said she’s lost some friends from Russia, who didn’t reach out to her or support Ukraine.

“But at the same time, I can see so many people here in America who support me and make me feel better,” she said.

****

Some of these Americans gathered at the Nazarene church for the ecumenical prayer event organized by First Lutheran, First United Methodist and the Nazarene churches.

Here, people prayed together as a large group, then individually or in small groups.

The three Ukrainian foreign exchange students shared part of their story at the event.

Later, the three were asked to stand in the center aisle, where they were surrounded by attendees, who held lighted candles. During the event, attendees sang, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

After the prayer service, attendees were invited to stay and hear the students give a presentation about Ukraine’s history, traditions and culture, which includes many poets, writers and artists.

Guests also had the opportunity to taste a variety of Ukrainian foods, such as Honey Cake, which the students had made.

During the prayer service, Sendetska expressed gratitude for herself, Yaremenko and Samoilenko, to those attending the event.

“All of us are really appreciative of you coming today and we are all thankful that we can see so many faces of people who are not indifferent about what’s happening in Ukraine right now,” Sendetska said.

Sendetska asked attendees to continue thinking about Ukraine and speaking out about the horror that’s happening there.

Yaremenko, a junior at Cedar Bluffs High School, told the Tribune about how much she appreciated the event.

“It’s very important for me to feel the support from people in from this community,” Yaremenko said. “Seeing so many people here, it means a lot to me, because I see people still care and they want to help.”

Sunday was the Orthodox Easter in Ukraine.

Sendetska said Russia didn’t agree to stop the violence on that holiday.

Yaremenko said she’d hoped there could have been a truce similar to what happened during World War I, when the Germans and the British stopped fighting on Christmas Eve.

“I thought maybe this miracle would happen this Easter in Ukraine, but unfortunately, no,” she said.

****

Yaremenko’s family lives in Obukhiv, south of Kyiv, the capital city. They are safe right now as the main part of the fighting has been occurring in the country’s eastern region.

“But it’s hard to say if anybody in Ukraine is safe right now,” Yaremenko told the Tribune. “I still have fears that something may happen.”

Yaremenko remembered in May 2021 when her mom was involved in training in regard to how she’d get to a bomb shelter from her workplace.

“It’s not like we never knew this may happen. Personally, I didn’t want to believe this would happen,” Yaremenko said.

****

Samoilenko, who is from Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, is a senior at Parkview Christian School in Lincoln. His parents, 5-year-old brother, and grandparents live in Ukraine.

When the conflict began, Samoilenko’s mother took his brother and went to Poland as refugees.

His father couldn’t go with them, because of a law stipulating that no man between the ages of 18 and 60 is allowed the leave the country in order to be drafted if needed for military service.

Samoilenko’s grandparents wouldn’t leave either.

His mother and brother were in Poland for about two weeks, but returned to Ukraine.

Samoilenko said he gains confidence from his father, who is a calm person.

The young Ukrainian is looking for another year of high school or college in the United States or Europe.

****

During the presentation about their country, Sendetska shared that Ukraine is called the “Breadbasket of Europe,” because of all the wheat it exports. She talked about holidays, including the country’s Independence Day on Aug. 24.

Several prayer guests waited in line after the presentation to try Ukrainian foods.

Samoilenko smiled when he said he accidentally burned a treat, which in English would be called crunches.

An older man tasted another treat.

“This is really good,” he told Sendetska.

The students laughed, ate and talked with friends and other guests after the program.

It was a time when they could be teens removed — at least for a little while — from thoughts of war and uncertainty.

