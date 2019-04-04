Thrivent, a not-for-profit membership organization of Christians, recently announced it will match one dollar for every two dollars made in personal donations on Thrivent.com to featured organizations supporting victims impacted by recent flooding and tornadoes. Thrivent will match up to $250,000.
In addition, the organization is encouraging its members to volunteer by forming Thrivent Action Teams or for eligible members to consider directing Thrivent Choice Dollars to relief organizations.
This matching opportunity is open to anyone and will run until the match is met or June 1 – whichever comes first. The following organizations have been selected to receive the match dollars: Convoy of Hope, LCMS Disaster Response, Lutheran Disaster Response, Orphan Grain Train (flooding only), Samaritan's Purse, WELS Christian Aid and Relief (flooding only).
To participate in the match, visit Thrivent.com, click on “Learn How” and then follow instructions for personal donations.
Beyond donations, Thrivent members can raise funds or volunteer for disaster relief by forming a Thrivent Action Team. Through this grassroots program, members join together in a one-time fundraiser or service activity that can be completed within 90 days. Thrivent provides promotional materials, t-shirts, and a $250 Community Impact Card that can be used as seed money to purchase project supplies and create promotional materials.
Eligible Thrivent members can direct Thrivent Choice Dollars to relief organizations responding to these disasters. For more information on how to get involved and continue to make a difference, visit Thrivent.com.
Thrivent Financial is represented in the local area by the Nebraskaland Group with locations in Fremont, Scribner, Seward and Wahoo.