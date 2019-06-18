Kelly Schnoor hopes area residents will take part in the Thrivent Community .5k race.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Not 5 kilometers, but just .5k.
The official “race” — which should take about 10 minutes to complete — starts at 10 a.m. June 29. The race begins and ends in the Thrivent Financial office parking lot at 340 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Fremont’s Thrivent Financial office is hosting this first-ever event to raise money for the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s continued flood relief effort.
Registration for the event starts at 9 a.m. with a welcome and update on flood recovery set for 9:45 a.m.
And while the official race time is 10 a.m., participants can jump in anytime from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants also can register online at fremontpoint5K.eventbrite.com.
“This event is intended to be for everyone of all physical abilities, not just athletes and runners,” said Kelly Schnoor, associate representative, Midwest Heartland Region. “It is family friendly with activities and prizes for everyone.”
The “race” intends to celebrate all the little achievements in life, like chasing a ball or catching a connecting flight or sprinting to make it to a class on time, organizers said in a prepared statement.
Due to the “grueling nature” of the 10 minute-ish course, doughnuts, juice, water and coffee will be provided for all participants.
All participants will receive a T-shirt, sticker and a medal to celebrate their achievement. Attendees can document their accomplishment at the selfie station or take part in kids’ activities. There are raffle prizes as well.
The event is organized by the Thrivent Financial Nebraskaland Team which has offices in Fremont, Wahoo, Seward, Scribner, Elkhorn and Omaha with support from the Thrivent community.
Thrivent Financial is represented in the Fremont area by the Nebraskland group which include: Chris Leaver, Josh Hilgenkamp and Heather Walraven in Fremont; Beth Boyle in Scribner; Luke Simons in Wahoo and Gary Wanamaker in Omaha. Thrivent Financial is a financial services organization.