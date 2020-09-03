Thursday calendar

Concert in the Park series featuring Lemon Fresh Day, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, 101 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The concert is free for all ages. Everyone is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. There will be food vendors on site.

Housing study listening session, 7-8 p.m., Scribner Community Center, 530 Main St., Scribner. During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.