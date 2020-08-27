Thursday calendar

Tribune staffToday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Mac’s Café, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes hamburgers/cheeseburgers, fries/onion rings. The soup is broccoli with cheese. The special every Thursday is “The Porter Pounder Meal” – a ½ pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a ½ pound of fries. The cost is $7.99 plus tax.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Free scrap tire collection, 8 a.m. to noon, Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The free scrap tire collection is for residents and businesses in Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties. All sizes of car, truck, semi and tractor tires will be accepted. No rims will be accepted. For more information, contact Deborah Ward at the Papio Missouri River NRD at 402-374-1920, Ext. 3.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, home style country gravy, vegetable and salad. The cost is $8.99 plus tax.
Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest – Nebraska Bands for Nebraska Vets, 7 p.m., downtown Scribner. The music event will feature Dylan Bloom, Whiskey Bent and Third Frate. The cost is $10 per person.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire & Rescue Department, corner of Third and Howard streets, Scribner. There will be socially-distanced dining and carryout offered. Cost is a freewill donation.
Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest IV 5k Fun Run & Walk, 8-10 a.m., Scribner’s Main Street. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $35.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest IV Poker Run, 11 a.m., Scribner’s Main Street. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kick’n it in the Stix, noon, Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The 2nd annual vintage motor fair is being presented by the HeadLiners Car Club. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. The show is free to the public. The entry fee for participants is $20 per auto and $10 per motorcycle. The event also will include food trucks, mini bike races, vendors and swap meet, coloring contest, pin up contest, auction and raffle items, and live music.
Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
Fish and chicken strip fry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Fire & Rescue Department. The cost is $10. Social distance dine-in and carryout will be offered, along with delivery within the fire district. Delivery orders should be placed by 6 p.m. by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
