Thursday calendar

Biscuits and gravy breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire & Rescue Department, corner of Third and Howard streets, Scribner. There will be socially-distanced dining and carryout offered. Cost is a freewill donation.

Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest IV 5k Fun Run & Walk, 8-10 a.m., Scribner’s Main Street. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $35.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest IV Poker Run, 11 a.m., Scribner’s Main Street. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kick’n it in the Stix, noon, Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The 2nd annual vintage motor fair is being presented by the HeadLiners Car Club. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. The show is free to the public. The entry fee for participants is $20 per auto and $10 per motorcycle. The event also will include food trucks, mini bike races, vendors and swap meet, coloring contest, pin up contest, auction and raffle items, and live music.