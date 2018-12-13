Today
WholeStone Farms Ribbon Cutting, 9-10 a.m., 900 S. Platte Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Village Inn, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Christmas open house, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Dodge County Title & Escrow Co., 549 N. Main St., Fremont. Those attending are asked to bring a donation of children’s undergarments which will be donated to the Dodge County Children’s Head Start program.
Holiday open house, 5-7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health. The annual event will feature a visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Miller Residence Hall Information Session, 6 p.m., Anderson Conference Center, Anderson Building, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Midland University will be sharing additional details about the Miller Residence Hall project.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Christmas concert featuring Lisa Larsen and her band High Heel, 7 p.m., Flatland Church, 4801 N. 144th St., Omaha. The free event is open to the public. Reserved seating is recommended by calling 402-492-9111.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7-9 p.m., Health Park Plaza Conference Room 5, Fremont.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Diers Ford Lincoln Holiday Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 2445 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with chicken hot wings. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. Christmas attire is encouraged. Everyone is welcome.
“The Star of Bethlehem, 7 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University campus, Fremont. Seating is limited to 70 and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is free. The seasonal presentation will last approximately 45 minutes and will include a brief history of Lueninghoener Planetarium. Viewers in attendance should note the program simulates flight and may cause dizziness.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Arlington City Auditorium. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Breakfast with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m., Job’s Daughters-Fremont, 350 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The cost is $7 per person (photo with Santa included).
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dinner and bingo, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton main lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. A ham dinner with scalloped potatoes, vegetables, Jell-O, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will be played after dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.