Thursday calendar

Live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Band, 7-9 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Beer and brats will be available for purchase. Donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge for this country and country rock band. There will be bar specials during the band. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.