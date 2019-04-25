Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Thai by Thai, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Strategic Doing – A Year in Review, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor auditorium. Lunch will be provided by Methodist Fremont Health.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Taco night fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The fundraiser is for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life leadership team. A minimum of 15% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Fremont Area United Way to be used for flood relief in the Fremont area. The menu includes a taco salad or softshell taco with a choice of toppings, desserts and drink. Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. Tickets can be purchased in advance for Relay For Life participants, at Pinnacle Bank (next to Taco Bell) in Fremont or at the door.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Opening of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. The production, which continues through Sunday, is based on the Victor Hugo classic, with music inspired by the Disney film. To reserve tickets, call the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 or visit www.midland.edu/tickets.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fremont High School. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Walmart grand re-opening, 8-8:30 a.m., 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Heartland Country Barn ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1063 County Road U, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Arbor Day tree planting ceremony, 10 a.m., Miller Park, South M Street, Fremont. Students from Washington Elementary School will be planting trees.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. To reserve tickets, call the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 or visit www.midland.edu/tickets.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayCemetery cleanup day, 8 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery, just south of Cedar Bluffs. Volunteers are encouraged to bring mowers, weed eaters, rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows.
Volunteer cleanup day, 9 a.m. to noon, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up online at www.outdoornebraska.gov/volunteerform/ or by calling 402-471-0641. Volunteers also can sign up on the day of the event. All volunteers are asked to enter the Fremont Lakes SRA through the west entrance and make their way to the ranger station/office building.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Adams & Cooley Rat Pack Jazz, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The public is invited to hear the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole. The cost is $20 per ticket. Tickets are available at Sampter’s, 517 N. Main St., in Fremont, by calling 402-720-2332 or online at www.fremontoperahouse.org.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. To reserve tickets, call the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 or visit www.midland.edu/tickets.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.