Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Tosca Lee book signing, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library large meeting room, Fremont. Lee will be signing copies of her new book, “The Line Between.” Refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Concert in the Park Series featuring NEXTGEN, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert to follow from 7-9 p.m. There also will be food vendors. Admission is free.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont Housing Authority Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Gifford Tower Community Room, 2510 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Cornhole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. The entry fee is $20 per team. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be served. There also will be drink specials, drawings and more for all in attendance.
Yutan Days, 5 p.m., Yutan. Activities will include a carnival, beer garden, kiddie parade, kids’ tractor pull, karaoke and fireworks.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu will include fish, shrimp, chicken tenders and wings. Class II Band and Jerry Stingley will be playing from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include Legion baseball games, Taste of Old Settlers, carnival, live music by Dylan Bloom Band at Arlie’s beer garden, and breakfast at Smitty’s Brickhouse.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday34th Annual Swap Meet, Christensen Field, Fremont.
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a run/walk, golf scramble, health fair, kickball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, carnival, car show, corn hole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, children’s games, kiddie parade, music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band and North Bend Community Band, pizza feed, town team baseball game, fireworks, live music by 4 on the Floor at Arlie’s beer garden, and breakfast at Tiger Pin.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, sand volleyball, craft fair, carnival, beer garden, parade, and live music by Ghost Riders.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Old Settlers Day Health Fair, 9-11 a.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 831 Locust St., North Bend. The health fair will include free skin cancer screenings, reduced-cost wellness blood draws, and other health and wellness information.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunset, Sunrise Poker Run, 11 a.m., departing from Los Diablos Club House, 412 E. First St., Fremont. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the poker run beginning at 11 a.m. There will be five stops. The final stop party will start at 6 p.m. at Los Diablos Club House. There will be prizes, games, silent auctions, raffles, food and drinks.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Amateur Radio Field Day, 1-5 p.m., Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, Fremont. Members of the Pioneer Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise. Everyone is welcome. Club members will be available to answer questions.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.