Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, First Lutheran Church, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The special is spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetable and garlic toast. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Opening day celebration for the Fremont Moo, 7 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. The inaugural home opener is against the Hastings Sodbusters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. There also will be post-game fireworks.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayCedar Bluffs Annual Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs. The garage sales will be held rain or shine. The Cedar Bluffs Senior Center at Second and Main streets will be hosting coffee and rolls from 8-11 a.m. and a lunch stand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
48th Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Festival bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Kolaches and various baked goods will be sold.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Bark For Life, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Clemmons Park, Fremont. The event is sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Registration fees including a T-shirt are $30 per dog ($20 per additional dog). The fee without a T-shirt is $20 per dog ($10 per additional dog). The registration fees include a pet bandana, treats, clean-up bags and one ticket for chance to win a gift basket. All pets must be on a leash. Water will be provided.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Strong Festival, noon, Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Live music will be performed from noon to 10 p.m. An adult comedy night, hosted by Tom Becka, will take place from 10 p.m. to midnight. The event also will include face painting and air brushing, raffles, silent auction, vendors and food. Tickets are $20 per day or $35 for both days. First responders and children under age 12 will be admitted free. All proceeds will be donated to Fremont Area United Way for flood relief.
Dog Gone Fun Night, 7 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. As part of the Fremont Moo’s opening weekend, FurEver Home Inc. will be bringing out dogs to the ballpark.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.