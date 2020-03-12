Thursday calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. The cost is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Desserts will be available for purchase by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.

St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:45-7:45 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread and southwest macaroni, Gluten free is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.