Today
American Red Cross blood drive, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wahoo State Bank Building, 570 N. Elm St., Wahoo. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Fremont Area Art Association’s Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. The cost is $12 per person. To make a reservation, call 402-721-7779 or email gallery92west@92west.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
15th Annual Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m., Midland University Event Center, Fremont. The guest speaker will be Ron Brown. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St., 402-721-2641.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont Public Schools Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Guests are asked to use the Nell McPherson Theatre entry way.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Easter egg hunt, 5:30 p.m., Premier Estates of Fremont, 2550 N. Nye Ave. All kids ages 12 and under are welcome to participate.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Easter Eggstravaganza, 10-11:30 a.m., StoneBridge Christian Church – Fremont Campus, 1041 N. Nye Ave. This event is for kids 10 and under. Egg hunts will start at 11 a.m. beginning with the youngest kids and will move up from there. Each child will be given a specific egg hunting bag. These are the only bags that will be allowed in the hunting area so there is no need to bring a basket. The event, which will be held rain or shine, also will include an interactive bubble display, cotton candy, carnival games and a juggling act.
3rd Annual Fremont Soccer Club Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., Christensen Field soccer fields, Fremont. The egg hunt is open to the public. Kids will be grouped by ages: 0-4, 5-8, 9-12. Participants are asked to bring their own bag or bucket to collect candy and eggs.
Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., Living Word Church, 1110 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 0-12 are invited. The event also will include food, prizes and story time.
10th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt. All children from infants through the fifth grade are invited to participate. Children will be divided into three age groups: infants and preschoolers, kindergarten through second grade, and third through fifth grade. There will be over 5,000 treat-filled eggs. Prizes also will be awarded. The event will take place rain or shine.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Izaak Walton Easter Egg Hunt, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be taken from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. after directions. The age groups are: 1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12. Those attending are asked to donate non-perishable food items or dish soap, bleach, laundry soap, sanitary pads, body wash, baby hygiene items, sizes 4-6 diapers that will be taken to the distribution center for flood victims. For more information, call Jamie Geaghan at 402-317-7021.
Easter Egg Hunt, 4 p.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This is an all-ages hunt. There is no cost to attend. Sloppy joes and hot dogs will be served from 6-8 p.m. for $5. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
D.J. Slatts Music and Light Show, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club. Admission is $3 for singles and $5 for couples. The proceeds will benefit flood victims.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.