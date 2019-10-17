Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Area Art Association. The cost is $12 per person. Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Oct. 15 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., North Bend City Auditorium. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Friends of Fremont Area Parks meeting, noon, Fremont City Auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.
Grand opening celebration, 3-6 p.m., Edward Jones office, 1156 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Fremont Pumpkin Derby, 5 p.m., Grace Church, 109 E. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. and the pumpkin races begin at 5 p.m. Rules are available on the church’s Facebook page.
Halloween Hysteria, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event will feature trick or treating at participating downtown businesses, a children’s costume contest, face painting with Halloween story time, haunted walk through at Don Peterson & Associates, and Haunted Bank for Kids at First National Bank. All of the activities are free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
CASA of the Midlands ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 435 N. Park Ave., Room 404, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
You have free articles remaining.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Scary Night in the Maze, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
6th Annual YMCA Fall Craft and Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. This event will feature over 140 vendors on the YMCA’s five indoor tennis courts. The Y’s Women will be selling concessions. There also will be face painting and balloon art. Admission is a freewill offering that will go toward the YMCA’s No Youth Denied Scholarship Program.
Ford Drive 4 Ur School benefitting Archbishop Bergan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Charlie Diers Ford, 2445 N. Broad St., Fremont. For every test drive, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to Archbishop Bergan.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Community Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., north of Heedum Field, Fremont. The community tailgate is being sponsored by Raising Cane’s. The Midland University football team will play Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Open house, 1:30-5 p.m., Lincoln Premium Poultry/Costco Wholesale facility, 1325 E. Cloverly Road, Fremont. Tours and refreshments will be provided. Those who intend on touring the facility must wear closed toe flat shoes.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Paul Haar Sax Quartet, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. The Fremont native and his protegees will play a variety of music. Season tickets are available on the opera house’s website or by calling 402-720-2332. Season tickets cost $80 for an individual or $150 for a couple. A ticket for an individual show is $20.
Scary Night in the Maze, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.
“The Snow Queen,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder School Gym, Scribner. The Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students will perform an original musical adaptation of “The Snow Queen.” There will be a freewill donation benefitting prom.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.