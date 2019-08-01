Today
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H sheep show, 4-H dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, 4-H meat goat show, live balloon twisting, face painting, barbecue, parade, figure 8 races, ice cream social, veterans bingo, carnival rides and games, and best dressed critter contest.
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include the sheep show, dairy and meat goat show, dairy cattle show, bucket calf show and public fashion revue.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry summer town hall meeting, 4 p.m., Midland University’s Wikert Event Center, 10th and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Fortenberry will give updates from Washington and answer questions and concerns.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include the swine show, companion animal show, dog show, livestock judging contest, watermelon feed, baseball games, carnival, beer garden, Exotic Animal Encounters, co-ed softball tournament, pony rides, North Bend Community Band performance, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power Demonstrations, concert featuring Hairball with Sheila Greenland, UFFDA comedy skits, and music by the Dylan Bloom Band.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H rabbit show, 4-H and FFA beef show, 4-H poultry show, face painting, carnival rides and games, and concert featuring Dylan Scott and Bucka Rose.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include a mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, beef show, rabbit show, beer garden, bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, child identification program, chainsaw artist, tractor rides, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power demonstrations, pony rides, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Exotic Animal Encounters, watermelon feed, face painting/balloon artist, kiddie tractor pull, barbecue, baseball games, carnival, beer/wine tasting, demolition derby & tough trucks, music by “8cho Brass Band” and The Francis Brothers.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H swine show, Clover Kids show, kids’ pedal pull, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, face painting, livestock round robin showmanship, 4-H family livestock judging contest, carnival rides and games, and MATTPA truck and tractor pull.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Nebraska Freemasons Child Identification Program, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Pavilion, Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. Any child below the age of 18 will receive a still photograph suitable for the Amber Alert System, a video of a short interview depicting the child from every side, a set of digital fingerprints, a toothprint impression and DNA cheek swab collected by dental personnel and instructions of how to preserve the identification samples. The program is provided at no charge to participating parents.
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” 10:30 a.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. The musical will be performed by participants of the 7th Annual Summer Musical Camp. This free performance is open to the public and will be general admission seating.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.