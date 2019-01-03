Today
Open house, Fremont Family YMCA. Everyone is invited to try the YMCA for free all day. Activities will include: Bounce house on the tennis courts, 5-7 p.m.; free skate, 1-3 p.m.; crafts and games, 4-5 p.m.; pool party, 5:30-7 p.m.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors reorganizational meeting, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Skating is free for kindergarten through 12th grades. No pre-registration is required. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack, the TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Skating is free for kindergarten through 12th grades. No pre-registration is required. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Mem’s Memorial Hall open house, 1-3 p.m., Men’s Memorial Hall, Midland University campus, Fremont. The final walk-through will occur from 1-3 p.m. with a small open house style gathering to follow in Eikmeier Commons adjacent to the hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.