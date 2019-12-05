Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Big Red Keno, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Santa’s Village, 5-7 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The free family event will include professional photos with Santa provided by Dustin Everitt Photography, storytime with Mrs. Clause and live reindeer.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack Tea Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Those attending are asked to bring snacks to share. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Holiday Open House, 9-10 a.m., Don Peterson & Associates, 100 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the LifeHouse Food Pantry.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Hometown Holiday Celebration, 5 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools. The music department will be sponsoring a soup supper from 5-8 p.m. in the lunch room. A cookie walk will feature one dozen cookies for $5. Elementary Christmas programs will begin at 6:30 p.m. (kindergarten-second grade) and 7:30 p.m. (third-fifth grade) in the gym. Santa will be on hand for pictures from 5-8 p.m. in the SPED Room. A holiday craft fair will feature local crafters. A book fair from 5-8 p.m. will support the school library.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Bakersfield will be playing classic country music from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Trinity Youth Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. Proceeds will go to youth activities.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
St. Patrick Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee and sweet rolls will be served from 8-11:30 a.m. while a luncheon is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be live music, baked goods, candy and raffle items.
Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Kids can get their picture taken with Santa, hear a story read by Mrs. Claus, make some crafts and eat pancakes.
Fremont Parks and Recreation’s 42nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Admission is $1.
75th Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be served from 9-11 a.m. while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cookies will be sold by the pound. There also will be a variety of homemade candy and baked goods, holiday crafts/gifts, a silent auction, photo booth, Santa Claus and raffle items. Admission is free.
28th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9 a.m. until gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Cookies and candy will be sold for $6.50 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of the LWML.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 10 a.m. to noon, Dollar General, North Bend. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is collecting new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear that will benefit the kids of Dodge County.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 1-3 p.m., Dollar General, Hooper. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is collecting new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear that will benefit the kids of Dodge County.
30th Annual Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo. The theme is “Pearly White Christmas.” The event will include a quilt show, bake sale, tour of homes, humanity speakers, silent auction, musical entertainment, as well as free children’s activities, refreshments and admission.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 3:30-5 p.m., Dollar General, East Military Avenue, Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is collecting new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear that will benefit the kids of Dodge County.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.