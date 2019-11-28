Today
Fremont Family YMCA Turkey Trot, 8 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. This event includes 2- and 5-mile runs with a 1-mile family walk. Registration on the day of the race is $35 and does not include a T-shirt. Walkers are free.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
34th Annual Fremont Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Midland University Dining Hall, Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free with donations accepted.
11th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Dr., Blair. Carryout meals will be available. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Free Thanksgiving Day meal, noon to 3 p.m., 111 E. Front St., Valley. For more information, contact Michael at 402-541-7019.
Free Thanksgiving Day meal, 1-8 p.m., 412 E. First St., Fremont. The meal is being sponsored by Los Diablos Motorcycle Club-Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayAl-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Tailgate party, 12:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome and asked to bring a snack to share.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-7 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayMainStreet of Fremont Annual Christmas Walk, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Fremont. The tree lighting ceremony with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at 5:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with live reindeer. Horse drawn carriage rides will be offered throughout downtown Fremont from 6-8 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hot chocolate bar, 3-5 p.m., Grace Church PCA, 109 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.
3rd Annual Valley Christmas Tree Lighting and Small Business Saturday, 5-8 p.m., downtown Valley. Trees will be lit at 6 p.m. The event also will include chili and hot cocoa, craft stations and letters to Santa station, scavenger hunt, shopping at downtown businesses and Santa’s arrival.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.