Today
Fourth of July celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, car show, Bubble Paws for a Cause Walk, softball tournament, coin dive, miniature golf, bounce house, kiddie water fights, parade, pie and ice cream social, FFA labor auction, beer garden, live music and fireworks.
Fourth of July celebration, West Point. The event will include a run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, children’s inflatables, barbecue, bingo and fireworks display.
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, Wahoo. The event will include a kids’ parade, old-fashioned games at Smith Park, Wahoo Plowboys vintage baseball game in the evening, and fireworks over Lake Wanahoo at 10 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Arlington Summer Sizzle, 6 p.m., Arlington. Arlington is celebrating 150 years. Activities will include the grand opening of the “150 Years in the Making” Museum, veterans ceremony, 150 years birthday cake, Arlington’s Got Talent and a street dance.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Arlington Summer Sizzle, 8 a.m., Arlington. Activities will include several sporting events; “150 Years in the Making” museum; 4-H lunch; trolley town tours; water slide; watermelon feed; FFA dinner; inflatables; music by Grant Kubie, Chasin Forty Band and Silver Moon Band; and fireworks.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Fire Prevention Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Kids’ games and activities, a smoke trailer and firetruck rides will be part of the event. There will be free hamburgers and chips. The event will take place at the state lakes activity center at Lake 16, 4349 W. State Lakes Road, south on County Road 19, off of U.S. Highway 30. A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Woodcliff Lions Club fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.