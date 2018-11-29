Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Blair WIC and immunization clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax streets, Blair. For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse mobile office hours, 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St. These office hours provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
“Trash to Treasure” workshop, 6:30 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. You can register for this event at http://nlcvef.org/. This event is free and open to the public.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Wooden Windmill Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1155 S. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served. Down Memory Lane will play at 7 p.m.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
St. Patrick’s Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The annual bazaar begins with morning coffee and sweet rolls from 8-11:30 a.m. in the church family room. The luncheon in Delaney Hall will feature a roast pork dinner for $10 or sloppy joe, chips, salad and a dessert for $7. The Christmas Shop will have live music. There also will be vendors, baked goods, cookies, candy and raffle items.
Trinity Youth Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. The event will feature a variety of homemade cookies and treats. You can purchase a container and fill it with your favorites. Proceeds will support Trinity’s youth attending the national youth gathering.
27th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9 a.m. until gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. 2nd St., Cedar Bluffs. Christmas cookies and candies will be sold for $6.50 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served.
Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s 41st Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Admission is $1.
74th Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will include cookies sold by the pound, the traditional luncheon, a silent auction, Santa’s Attic and the Book Nook.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dodge Auditorium, Dodge. The event will feature a variety of vendors, free kids’ activities, food and giveaways. Admission is $2. The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will be visiting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Our Little Christmas Festival & Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The event will feature local choirs and ensembles, cookies, cider and more. A $5 donation will be collected at the door. There also will be a silent auction for wreaths decorated by local businesses.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., Wahoo. The event will include Humanities speakers, musical entertainment, quilt show, needle artist, bake sale, silent auction, refreshments and children’s activities. Admission is free.
4th Annual Winter Festival, 5 p.m., Village Square, Vet’s Club and Fire Station, Dodge. A soup supper will be served from 5-8 p.m. Meals are $8 for adults, $5 for kids and free for children under 2. The event also will include carolers, a tree lighting at 6 p.m., visits with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, sleigh rides and refreshments.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Road To Bethlehem, 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Fremont. The outdoor event tells the Christmas story with the sights and sounds of the first century. There will be shepherds, a Roman soldier and wise men. The night will finish with complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. Admission is free.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.