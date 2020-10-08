Thursday calendar

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Mac’s Carnival, 5-10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Class Act II, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.