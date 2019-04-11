Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Excellence in Agriculture Awards Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Golf Club.
Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma Patient and Family Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, Room 5. This support and education group is for patients and caregivers with lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma blood cancers. Lunch is provided. To register, contact Carmen at 402-727-3592.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., A&W at Sapp Bros., Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Members’ Night for Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s annual book sale, 5-7 p.m., Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. For members’ night, the cost is $10 per person. Ages 5 and under will be admitted free. Proceeds are used to support Keene Memorial Library’s programs, collections and mission.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7-9 p.m., Health Park Plaza Conference Room 5, Fremont.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Bridge Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., The Bridge, 141 S. Union St., Fremont. Christine Torres, bilingual-advocate, will be presented with the “Visionary Voice Award.”
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Annual Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Proceeds from the event are used to support Keene Memorial Library’s programs, collections and mission.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Fish fry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Volunteer Fire Department. Everyone is invited. Pollock, onion rings, beans, coleslaw and drinks will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Delivery and carryout orders will be available. Pre-scheduling deliveries before the event begins is encouraged. Call 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389. The event also will include live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio from 6-9 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat meal includes: fresh Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, shrimp, cornbread, tea, coffee and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beer also will be available for purchase.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church fish fry, 5-8 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair. Beer-battered fried fish, baked fish and fried shrimp will be served with baked potatoes, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, salad, soup, bread, dessert, pop, wine and beer. The cost is $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under can pick from macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza or fish for $5. Takeout meals will be available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 fish fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Pollock will be served along with beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, bread and chips. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
St. Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten fish fry, 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread, southwest Macaroni and condiments. Gluten-free breading is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meals are $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-old in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 6-8 p.m., Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock will be served three different ways along with fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
ChessFest 2019, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont High School. This scholastic chess tournament is for grades K-12. Walk-in participants are encouraged to arrive no later than 8:30.
Spring craft and vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Masonic Center, 350 E. 23rd St. Admission is $1.
Special Needs and Sensory Friendly Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 a.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. You must RSVP to this event by messaging the names of the children who will be attending this event. There will be no play time following the event.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., John C. Fremont Park, Fremont.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Annual Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Proceeds from the event are used to support Keene Memorial Library’s programs, collections and mission.
Toddler Time Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Doors will open at 10 a.m. to allow people to get checked in, but you will have to remain in the entry way/red carpet area at the front desk until the building-wide hunt starts at 10:30 a.m.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This Easter egg hunt is for kids ages 6-12. All equipment will be cleared from 1:45-2 p.m. in order to place the eggs.
Fremont Knights of Columbus Phil Sheridan Council 1497 Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, Fremont. The school gymnasium will be open for games and crafts from 2-3:30 p.m., with the actual hunt beginning at 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the hunt will be held outside with separate areas for each of the four age groups, starting with 3 and under, then 4-6-year-olds, followed by the 7-9-year-olds and 10-12-year-olds. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet attendees.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.