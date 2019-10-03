Today
Opening of the 44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Tommy’s Express ribbon cutting ceremony, 9-10 a.m., 2323 E. 23rd Ave. South, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Work Ready Community Kickoff Celebration, 3-5 p.m., Hansen-Mueller, 805 S. Union St., Fremont. Dodge County is taking the first steps in becoming a Work Ready Community.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with ham and au gratin potatoes. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
“Leading Ladies,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Warrior football community tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, Warrior Alley, north of the grandstands, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend the homecoming barbecue sponsored by First State Bank & Trust Company. The Midland University football team will then take on Briar Cliff.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Tailgate party, 2:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Those attending are asked to bring snacks to share. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
2nd Annual White Light Mile, 6:30 p.m., downtown Fremont. The course will be a two-loop route, starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse at 105 E. Sixth St., with the finish between Fifth and Sixth streets on Park Avenue. For more information, visit www.run-ne.com/wlm.
“Leading Ladies,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.