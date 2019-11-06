Today
Abe Krasne Home Furnishings Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 450 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant, downtown Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Opening of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. The musical theatre version of the popular 2001 will continue on stage through Nov. 10. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Salvation Army Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 707 N. I St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Upcycling and succulent celebration, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
2019 Run for Warriors, 8:30, Trinity Lutheran School, Fremont. For more information, visit http://runforwarriors.com. Proceeds will benefit Trinity students and the veterans memorial in Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Fall Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Altrusa Club’s Annual Holiday Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fremont Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Warrior Football Community Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, north of the grandstands, Fremont. The Warriors will take on the Doane Tigers at 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Author visit with Sue Reyzlik, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Teen Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Turkey Supper, 5-7:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, Cedar Bluffs. Turkey and all of the trimmings, pies and desserts will be served. Carryout dinners will be available from 4-7 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10 and free for ages 4 and under. The event also will include a silent auction.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Bethel 15’s 10th Annual Give Thanks for Hearing Dinner, 6-7:30 p.m., Fremont Masonic Lodge, 350 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Tickets are $8 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for ages 3 and under. There also will be a silent auction.
Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival, 6 p.m. to midnight, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The festival will include food, refreshments, silent auction, bingo, ham and turkey raffle, and prizes.
Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Twenty free games of bingo will be played after dinner.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.