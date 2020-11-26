Thursday calendar

Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Virtual tree lighting ceremony, 7 p.m., The Durham Museum’s website and Facebook page. Everyone is invited to tune in to watch The Durham Museum’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree come aglow for the holiday season. This 20-minute program will feature musical performances, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree – all from the comfort of your couch.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
MainStreet of Fremont’s annual Christmas Walk, downtown Fremont. In addition to in-store activities and sales, the day also will feature snowmen, carriage rides and a live reindeer attraction from 4-7 p.m. at the parking lot on the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. A tree lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Schweser’s parking lot, northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
3rd Annual Downtown Valley Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m., downtown Valley. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the event will be modified this year. The Valley Days Foundation page will be showing the arrival of Santa and the tree lighting live. Everyone is then invited to drive through Spruce Street to view the lights, wave at Santa and pick up a kids activity and treat bag. The shops along Spruce Street also will be open.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
