Thursday calendar

Saturday

MainStreet of Fremont’s annual Christmas Walk, downtown Fremont. In addition to in-store activities and sales, the day also will feature snowmen, carriage rides and a live reindeer attraction from 4-7 p.m. at the parking lot on the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. A tree lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Schweser’s parking lot, northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

3rd Annual Downtown Valley Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m., downtown Valley. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the event will be modified this year. The Valley Days Foundation page will be showing the arrival of Santa and the tree lighting live. Everyone is then invited to drive through Spruce Street to view the lights, wave at Santa and pick up a kids activity and treat bag. The shops along Spruce Street also will be open.