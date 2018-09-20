Today
Nye Health Services’ Parkinson’ Support Group, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Nye Legacy campus, 3210 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The meeting is for anyone whose life has been impacted by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, call Cathi Sampson at 402-753-6108.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Fremont Area Art Association’s Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. The cost is $12 per person. To make luncheon reservations, call 402-721-7779 or email gallery92west@92west.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Travelers Protective Association meeting, 6 p.m., Wooden Windmill, Fremont. All TPA members are invited.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church East Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Relay For Life of Dodge County event leadership team fall kick-off, 6:30 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church’s Common Grounds Building, 406 E. Sixth St., Fremont. All team captains, participants, cancer survivors and anyone interested in finding out more about the Relay For Life are welcome. For more information, contact Diane Wilson at 402-880-8569, Stephanie Stephenson at 402-398-0774 or email rfldodge1@gmail.com
WinItBack, the TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party Patriots of Dodge County, meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Ave., Oakland.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be available. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alzheimer’s Walk, 9:30 a.m., Midland University’s Wikert Event Center, Fremont. Registration starts at 9 a.m. To register, go to www.alzheimers-fremont.org or call 402-753-2078.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Tailgate party, 10 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Bring in a snack to share and cheer on the Huskers. Everyone is welcome.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Autumnal Equinox Art, 2 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Participants, who should meet in the shelter behind the park office, will make autumn art to celebrate the equinox. A park entry permit is required.
Yoga storytime, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Participants will hear stories and practice poses under the instruction of Kai-Helin Cooper. Activities will be geared towards children, but all ages are welcome to attend this free event. Pre-registration is encouraged due to a class limit of 15 people. For more information or to register, contact Sonia Vanderworth at 402-727-2694 or sonia.vanderworth@fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Harvest Moon Hike, 7 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Participants should meet behind the park office. A park entry permit is required.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.