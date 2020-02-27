Thursday calendar

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont

Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. The cost is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Desserts will be available for purchase by the Ladies Auxiliary.