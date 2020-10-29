Thursday calendar

Today
Fas-Break ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 405 N. Broad St., Fremont. Masks are encouraged.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Trick R Treat, 5-7 p.m., 24 Livefit, 1440 N. Bell St., Fremont. The all-ages event is being sponsored by 24 Livefit and several other area businesses. Most area companies will be handing out candy along with prizes for adults or discounts for their products/services.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Battle of the Badges – Candy Grab, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont Police Station, 725 N. Park Ave., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 428 N. Broad St., and North Bend Fire Department, 140 W. Seventh St. The Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Department have challenged each other to see who can hand out the most candy at their drive-thru locations. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their costumes, buckle up and drive-thru the location of their choice to collect their candy.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup this week is chili. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Twin Rivers YMCA Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Valley City Park. The event is free for everyone. If you or your company would like to decorate a trunk, call the Twin Rivers YMCA at 402-359-9622.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Rebuilding Together Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 706 W. Fourth St., Fremont. Masks are encouraged.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Boo in Wahoo: Pandemic Edition 2020, 3-5:30 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Those attending will stay in their vehicle and drive-thru at the fairgrounds. Treat bags will be distributed to the first 1,200 trick-or-treaters (1 per child ages 1-12). Snacks will be compliments of the Saunders Medical Center Foundation.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. The special this week is hot beef sandwich. Everyone is welcome.
Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue, Malmo. Numerous carved pumpkins will be lit and on display.
Live music featuring Down Memory Lane with special appearance by Beat Street, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials and a Halloween costume party during the band.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Boo-Tacular Bash, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include trick-or-treating at stores and booth spaces throughout the mall, photos with a scarecrow and more. Masks are encouraged.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools FBLA Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., practice field directly west of the school, Cedar Bluffs. The free community event will include decorated cars, candy and food. Masks are required.
Halloween Shenanigans, 2:30-4 p.m., downtown Scribner.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The bar opens at noon for this week’s Husker game. There will be food and drink specials throughout the game. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.
Drive-thru Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Church members will be erecting booths under small tents in the church parking lot. Each booth will be decorated to depict a different Bible story from the earth’s creation to Christ’s death and resurrection. Different treats will be provided at the booths. Participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street. Bags will be provided at the first booth. People, wearing gloves and masks, will count the number of people in each vehicle and bring the appropriate amount of treats from the booths to the vehicles. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they have them.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating, 5:30-8 p.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. Everyone is asked to remain in their cars. Candy will be handed out by people wearing gloves and masks.
Trick-or-Treat Parade, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, 714 N. Beech St., Wahoo. Pre-packaged treat bags will be available at multiple stations along the sidewalks of the church. Everyone is invited to wear their costume and come by for treats and other goodies in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Yutan GP Church, 110 Vine St., Yutan. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Lifehouse, 222 S. Mayne St., Valley. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue, Malmo. Numerous carved pumpkins will be lit and on display.
Halloween costume party and music by Brad Scott, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. Admission is $5.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
