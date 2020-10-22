Thursday calendar

Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend for a hayrack ride and trunk or treating. Masks and social distancing are strongly suggested.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The bar will open at 10 a.m. for this week’s Nebraska football game. There will be food and drink specials throughout the game. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.