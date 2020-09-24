Thursday calendar

Scribner Q 150 garage sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., old Scribner Grain office and Dostal Heating and Plumbing, Scribner. All proceeds will be used for Scribner’s 150th celebration scheduled for summer 2021.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Community Shred Event, 9-11 a.m., Nye Pointe parking lot, 2700 N. Laverna St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to bring their information-sensitive documents to be shredded. There is a limit of two boxes/approximately 50 pounds of documents.

Fall Artisan and Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. Masks are encouraged when unable to socially distance or when interacting with the vendors. Pancakes will be served.

Fremont Fall Festival Backyard Barbecue Cook-Off, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The competition categories are chicken, pork ribs and pork loin. The entry fee is $50 per backyard barbecue team. Judging starts at 4 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. To sign up, visit: https://maybrothersbuilding.yapsody.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.