Thursday calendar

Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop off, 5-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Fremont. A curbside drop off will take place for the gift-filled shoeboxes. Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys. More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Young at dovescove16@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Mall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fremont Mall. A variety of vendors will be at the show. Admission is free.