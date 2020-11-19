Thursday calendar

Tribune staff
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m., meeting room east of Fremont Friendship Center’s main entrance, 1730 W. 16th St. Chris Leaver will present “Navigating Finances As Circumstances Change.” Everyone should bring a mask to wear. To RSVP, email parkinsonsupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.
Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop off, 5-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Fremont. A curbside drop off will take place for the gift-filled shoeboxes. Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys. More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Young at dovescove16@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop off, 5-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Fremont. A curbside drop off will take place for the gift-filled shoeboxes. Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys. More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Young at dovescove16@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Fremont Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Mall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fremont Mall. A variety of vendors will be at the show. Admission is free.
Opening of Louise Bereuter’s art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bone Creek Museum, 575 E St., David City. Admission is free. The exhibit will feature paintings of grain elevators in Eastern Nebraska. Bereuter made these paintings when she and her husband, Doug, were living north of Cedar Bluffs.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop off, noon to 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Fremont. A curbside drop off will take place for the gift-filled shoeboxes. Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys. More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Young at dovescove16@gmail.com.
Reindeer at the Mall, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. Everyone is invited to get their family photo with reindeer. Everyone is asked to wear a mask while standing in line for photos and that your socially distance from others.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
