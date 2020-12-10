Thursday calendar

Tribune staff

Today

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Santa Drive Thru, 5-6:30 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The free family event will feature Santa, Mrs. Claus, Christmas lights and goodie bags for the first 300 passengers. One goodie bag will contain a $50 Visa gift card provided by Heritage OnCare Home Health. Kids also are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s Couch Shopping Event, 6-7 p.m., Facebook live via the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s page. Everyone is invited to get their Christmas shopping done from the comfort of their homes while also supporting local businesses.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.