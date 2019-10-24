Today
American Red Cross blood drive, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wahoo State Bank Building, 570 N. Elm St., Wahoo. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Halloween Party & Parade, 10-11 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. Kids are invited to wear their costumes for trick-or-treating the YMCA offices and cookie decorating. Those attending are asked to bring six treats to share with the others. Trick-or-treating will begin promptly at 10 a.m.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Hardee’s, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
All Halls-O-Ween & Trunk ‘N Treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Midland University, Fremont. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat in the Midland residence halls and trunk ‘n treat on Logan Street, which is closed to through traffic. Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes and a picture background so you can take pictures of your little goblins.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Moostash Joe’s Tours Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1742 E. 23rd Ave. N., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
You have free articles remaining.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Scary Corn Maze, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Participants should bring a flashlight and extra batteries. The scary maze may not be appropriate for smaller children or those easily scared. There also will be a short maze with no spooks. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and over and $6 for ages 3-11.
Deadly Hollows Haunted Cemetery, 7:15-10 p.m., 351 S. Garfield St., Fremont. Visitors are invited to trick-or-treat the witch and have some fun with the goblins and creatures. The closing time is subject to change. Admission is one non-perishable canned food item or unwrapped toy. All donations will go to Low Income Ministry.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Rosco’s Rescue Ranch Inc. Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blair United Methodist Church, 1656 Colfax St., Blair. There will be a silent auction. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Halloween Spooktacular, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Parkview Center and Park Place Plaza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses which will have a ghost in their window to show their support. Kids should wear their best Halloween costume to have their name put in a drawing for a prize. There also will be a bounce house, games and more.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spooktacular Afternoon, noon to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include face painting by Midland University art students, Halloween games, arts and crafts, and some spooky photo opportunities with Dawn Arett Photography.
Halloween party, 1-3 p.m., Hy-Vee Food Store, Fremont. Halloween-themed activities will be available for kids of all ages. Activities will include coloring, cookie decorating and mini pumpkin decorating. Free Halloween bags will be given out while supplies last.
Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton’s Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Visitors are invited to hayrack ride around the lake and trunk or treat down the line.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Haunted library, 7-8:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Guests are invited to enjoy a haunted, library-themed maze, a tween escape room or a craft/food time for the little ones. Costumes are encouraged.
Deadly Hollows Haunted Cemetery, 7:15-10 p.m., 351 S. Garfield St., Fremont. Visitors are invited to trick-or-treat the witch and have some fun with the goblins and creatures. The closing time is subject to change. Admission is one non-perishable canned food item or unwrapped toy. All donations will go to Low Income Ministry.
Singles dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.