Thursday calendar

Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers, 1 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park. Volunteers are invited to help display 660 flags that represent the number of veterans lost each month to suicide. The flags will remain on display all month. For more information, contact fremontavenueofflags@yahoo.com.

Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.

Cruisin’ with Kennedy, 5-7 p.m., Sid Dillon Buick GMC Cadillac Mazda, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to join John and Susan Kennedy and family for a cruise around Fremont. Bring your car, truck or bike.

Steak night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The special is a ribeye, baked potato, vegetable, salad and a roll for $12.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.