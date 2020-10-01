Thursday calendar

Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Baker’s, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Candidate debate, 7 p.m., Win It Back Dodge County Tea Party Patriots’ Facebook page. The debate will feature the contested races for Fremont City Council.
Opening of Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. The production combines hand-balancing acts, contortionists, an amazing wheel of death and more. Shows will continue through Oct. 4. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Scribner’s Q150 Committee garage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., old Scribner Grain office and Dostal Plumbing and Heating, Scribner. All proceeds will be used for the Q150 celebration to be held in June 2021.
Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Chestnut Market, 141 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is Salisbury steak and gravy for $8.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. The production combines hand-balancing acts, contortionists, an amazing wheel of death and more. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Scribner’s Q150 Committee garage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., old Scribner Grain office and Dostal Plumbing and Heating, Scribner. All proceeds will be used for the Q150 celebration to be held in June 2021.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. All blood types are needed. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Hallothanksmas Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers, 1 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park. Volunteers are invited to help display 660 flags that represent the number of veterans lost each month to suicide. The flags will remain on display all month. For more information, contact fremontavenueofflags@yahoo.com.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
Cruisin’ with Kennedy, 5-7 p.m., Sid Dillon Buick GMC Cadillac Mazda, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to join John and Susan Kennedy and family for a cruise around Fremont. Bring your car, truck or bike.
Steak night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The special is a ribeye, baked potato, vegetable, salad and a roll for $12.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
“The Last 20 Years of Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., lived streamed to your personal devices. This will be the first Fremont High School digital performance. This production has been mostly rehearsed via Zoom with only one in-person rehearsal. The show is a compilation of songs from Broadway musicals that debuted in the last 20 years. The public can buy a ticket and then receive a link to the show to watch from their own home. To purchase tickets, visit http://fremont.booktix.com.
Live music by Bad Habit, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club’s ballroom. The cover charge is $5. There will be bar specials during the band.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
