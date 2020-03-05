Thursday calendar

Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, shrimp, pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread, rye bread, coffee, lemonade and ice tea. Beer and wine also will be available. The cost is $10 for fish and $12 for shrimp. A cheese pizza dinner is $10 or pizza also will be sold by the slice. Children 12 and under eat for $5.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. The cost is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Desserts will be available for purchase by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu, including catfish, will be served. The special is spaghetti. Down Memory Lane will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. on the main floor. Everyone is welcome.