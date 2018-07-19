Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Fremont Area Art Association’s Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The cost is $12 per person. To make reservations, call 402-721-7779 or email gallery92west@92west.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 3-10.
Memory Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, behind the May Brothers Building, Fremont.
Nebraska Department of Transportation public information open house meeting, 5-7 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center, 200 Johnson Road, Fremont. The meeting is regarding the development of the Fremont Southeast Beltway project in Dodge County. Personnel from NDOT will be present to answer questions and receive comments.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church East Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Ave., Oakland.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. All 4-H’ers wearing 4-H gear get in free when accompanied by a parent or adult. General admission tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the gate; $3 for children ages 6 to 12 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under get in free. The event also includes supervised kids’ games.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
Dodge County Board of Equalization meeting, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Opening of the Burt County Fair, 10 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the poultry show, cat show, dog show, carnival, live music by The Links, Omaha Acapella Group, Omaha Percussion and Third Frate, public fashion show and special awards and 4-H coronation.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Free skin cancer screenings, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Health Medical Center’s Health Park Plaza, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Screenings will be performed by Deb Baker, APRN, and are offered by appointment only. To request a free screening, call 402-727-3439. Limited spots are available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. All active duty military and veterans get in free with a valid ID. Aksarben Farm Families also will be recognized. General admission tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the gate; $3 for children ages 6 to 12 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under get in free. The event also includes supervised kids’ games.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Burt County Fair, 8 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, volleyball tournament, companion animal show, meat goat show, sheep snow, carnival, pie judging, cycle pony “horse races”, demolition derby and live music.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Jog for a Dog, 10 a.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, east side, near The Tow Line. Check-in/registration is from 9-10 a.m. at the check-in booth. The 5K run will loop around the entire State Lakes while the 2-mile family walk will be marked be signs. A party after the race will include kids’ activities, cop car tours, fire truck tours, a bounce house, snow cones and a dunk tank. The event will be held rain or shine.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime yoga, 2-2:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for all ages.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the gate; $3 for children ages 6 to 12 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under get in free. The event also includes supervised kids’ games.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.