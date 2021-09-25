TikTok trend causes damage at Fremont High

A new TikTok trend has led to vandalism and thief at Fremont High School.

TikTok, the user-generated social media giant, has amassed a huge audience during the past two years, leading it to become one of the largest and most popular social media companies in the world.

Dance songs and funny videos have been the majority of the company’s content, but recently, users on the platform have kick-started new trends that border or cross the point of being illegal.

One of these new trends is the aptly named “devious licks” trend.

This trend involves vandalizing, destroying or outright stealing property, most commonly in schools, but it is not confined to just this setting. Countless videos on the platform when searching the trend can show students who have stolen soap dispensers, toilet paper dispensers, cameras, exit signs, fire extinguishers, computers and a plethora of other objects.

“We initially thought it was just vandalism,” said Fremont High School Principal Myron Sikora. “The evening after that first incident, I got information from another teacher in the district that let us know that it’s related to this TikTok trend.