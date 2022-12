Time remains to submit photos for Santa's Little Helpers

The Fremont Tribune is looking for children to be featured as Santa’s Little Helpers.

Eighteen children will be randomly selected as Santa’s Little Helpers. Their color photos will be published, one photo per day, in the Fremont Tribune through Dec. 24. All photos will be published in the Dec. 24 edition of the Tribune. Children up to, and including age 7 as of Dec. 24, 2022, are eligible.

Color photos of good quality will be accepted. Only one child per photo. Children must reside in Dodge, Saunders, Cuming, Washington or Burt counties.

There is no cost to submit a photo. The deadline to submit photos is 5 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Photos (jpg format) and information may be emailed to newsroom@fremonttribune.com. Photos and information also may be mailed to the Fremont Tribune, 135 N. Main St., Fremont, NE 68025, or put in our drop slot to the left of our office’s front door. If you submit a printed photo, the child’s name must be printed on the back of the photo. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to have your photo mailed back to you.

The following must be included with each photo: Child’s name, age, birth date, parents’ names and city of residence, daytime phone and a parent’s signature.