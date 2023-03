A Tina Iverson-Meehan cancer benefit will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Arlington VFW Club, 218 W. Eagle St., Arlington.

The event will include food, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle every hour. There also will be a raffle for a Cummins Oman P2500i Digital Inverter Generator. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 (need not be present to win).