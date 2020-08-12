Titan Machinery to host virtual combine clinic webinar

The material will be a combination of live and pre-recorded segments. Jesse Williams, IH Combine product specialist, will show video of machine walk-arounds, while Ethan Kruger, precision farming specialist, will have a live demo of combine monitor settings.

With this being the first year to go online for the clinic, which usually sees more than 200 in attendance, Raber said he’s hoping the event is still able to provide valuable information to Titan’s customers.

“I do think that customers will have an opportunity maybe, whether they’re able to ask questions, whether they type questions to be addressed with the group, those sorts of things, but we’re interested as well to see how our customers feel about the content and how it’s delivered,” he said.

The clinic’s experts are able to help educate on general combine settings and what kind of issues to look out for, Raber said.

“They can expect to learn just some fundamentals on getting the machine ready to go, out of the shed, making sure they’re refreshed with the monitoring systems,” he said. “We want to just communicate with our customers, ‘Hey, these are the things you want to make sure you watch out for because these are the biggest issues that we encounter as a business for the harvest.’”