Titan Machinery to host virtual combine clinic webinar

Titan Machinery will still have its combine clinic this year, but as an online webinar as opposed to an in-person conference.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of bringing a large group of customers together and industry experts and that sort of thing, obviously for their health and ours and the community’s, we’ve decided to take our in-face fall harvest combine clinics, machine readiness clinics to a virtual format,” said Scott Raber, general manager of the Fremont and Wayne locations.
The Fremont and Wayne Titan Machinery locations will have its clinic at 10 a.m. Thursday. Participants can register at the company’s website to receive an invitation link via email.
Titan Machinery is a farm and construction equipment dealer with more than 70 stores across 11 states. Other locations are also having online clinics throughout August.
“We want to make sure that we’re tailoring the material to what’s best for our markets, that sort of thing, but at the same time, keeping a bit of a similar feel with making sure we’ve got experts available,” Raber said.
The webinar will cover combine machine readiness and tips for the upcoming fall harvest. Speakers include experts from the Fremont and Wayne stores and factory representatives.
The material will be a combination of live and pre-recorded segments. Jesse Williams, IH Combine product specialist, will show video of machine walk-arounds, while Ethan Kruger, precision farming specialist, will have a live demo of combine monitor settings.
With this being the first year to go online for the clinic, which usually sees more than 200 in attendance, Raber said he’s hoping the event is still able to provide valuable information to Titan’s customers.
“I do think that customers will have an opportunity maybe, whether they’re able to ask questions, whether they type questions to be addressed with the group, those sorts of things, but we’re interested as well to see how our customers feel about the content and how it’s delivered,” he said.
The clinic’s experts are able to help educate on general combine settings and what kind of issues to look out for, Raber said.
“They can expect to learn just some fundamentals on getting the machine ready to go, out of the shed, making sure they’re refreshed with the monitoring systems,” he said. “We want to just communicate with our customers, ‘Hey, these are the things you want to make sure you watch out for because these are the biggest issues that we encounter as a business for the harvest.’”
Raber said he’s hoping that attendees are able to take away anything, even if it’s as small as trying a new setting on a combine.
“With any clinic, if a person can take one thing away and it benefits their operation not only this fall but in the coming months or coming years,” he said, “it was worth their time.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.