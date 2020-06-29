Today's water interruption area expands due to broken valve
Local News

The City of Fremont Water Department will be replacing a water main valve at the intersection of Platte Avenue and First Street today, June 29.

The area to experience interruption to its water service has been expanded due to an additional broken valve. The original area to have water offer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. was Dodge Street from Union Street to Logan Street and on Platte Avenue from Dodge Street to First Street. The expanded area now includes First Street from Platte Avenue to Union Street.

Personnel anticipate being able to make the repairs to both within that time frame.

