Tonnies announces candidacy for NRD board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Tonnies has announced that he is running for an open seat on the board of directors for the Lower Plate North Natural Resource District in November.

Tonnies is raising the sixth generation of his family in Nebraska with his wife Kate, on the small farm he owns and operates near North Bend. The family raises and direct markets specialty cattle, hogs, and chickens as well as fruit and vegetables. He is an FFA alumni and serves as an Elder for the United Presbyterian Church of North Bend.

“I am running for the NRD because I want to develop programs that will expand the use of cover crops which improve the quality of surface and groundwater,” Tonnies said. “Cover crops filter sediment and nutrients and slow down flood waters during extreme weather events, while keeping topsoil in place. Cover crops improve soil health, which leads to increased crop yields and profit for farmers. I also strongly support local control of our natural resources, because the people that live here know the lay of the land better than anyone else.”

He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science with a minor in Environmental Studies from Wayne State College. He also holds a Master of International Relations degree from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

The Lower Platte North Natural Resource District includes the communities of Fremont, Wahoo, north of Ashland, Ithaca, David City, North Bend, Schuyler, Platte Center, Newman Grove, and areas in between.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0